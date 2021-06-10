LABS Group (LABS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $788,582.00

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded down 12% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 10th. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, LABS Group has traded down 39.6% against the dollar. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $8.40 million and approximately $788,582.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00063489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.14 or 0.00193186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.11 or 0.00201255 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.33 or 0.01282671 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,949.68 or 1.00342038 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002908 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

