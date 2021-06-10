Analysts Expect Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2021

Analysts expect Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Translate Bio posted earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Translate Bio.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Translate Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.45.

NASDAQ TBIO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,577. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.35 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.94. Translate Bio has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $34.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Translate Bio (TBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.