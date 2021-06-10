Analysts Expect Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Translate Bio posted earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Translate Bio.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Translate Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.45.

NASDAQ TBIO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,577. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.35 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.94. Translate Bio has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $34.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

