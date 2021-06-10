Weil Company Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Weil Company Inc. lowered its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 23.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. Valmont Industries comprises 0.9% of Weil Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMI. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Kepos Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

VMI stock traded down $4.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $236.54. 1,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.11 and a 52 week high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $774.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.45%.

VMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.33.

In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

