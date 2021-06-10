Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,434 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Nomura were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NMR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nomura by 540,747.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,931,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,075,000 after buying an additional 3,931,237 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Nomura by 719.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,052,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after buying an additional 1,802,148 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomura during the first quarter valued at about $3,069,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Nomura by 66.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 184,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 73,902 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nomura during the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NMR stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,338. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $6.72.
NMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Nomura from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nomura has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.
Nomura Profile
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.
See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.