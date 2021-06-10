Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,434 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Nomura were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NMR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nomura by 540,747.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,931,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,075,000 after buying an additional 3,931,237 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Nomura by 719.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,052,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after buying an additional 1,802,148 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomura during the first quarter valued at about $3,069,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Nomura by 66.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 184,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 73,902 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nomura during the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMR stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,338. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $6.72.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11). Nomura had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 9.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Nomura from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nomura has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

