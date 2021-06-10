Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 1,728 Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in POSCO were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in POSCO by 310.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,020,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,704,000 after purchasing an additional 772,047 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in POSCO by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 884,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,087,000 after purchasing an additional 11,658 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 643,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,066,000 after acquiring an additional 22,052 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of POSCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,299,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 133,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,616,000 after acquiring an additional 38,181 shares in the last quarter. 3.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get POSCO alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group cut shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE PKX traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.27. The company had a trading volume of 606 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,993. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.56. POSCO has a 1-year low of $35.78 and a 1-year high of $92.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.92.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for POSCO (NYSE:PKX).

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.