Analysts Anticipate Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to Announce -$0.84 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) will post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.34). Guardant Health posted earnings per share of ($0.57) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year earnings of ($3.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.21) to ($2.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.31) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

In other news, Director Samir Kaul sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $792,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,595.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 7,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total value of $1,182,966.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,828,514 shares in the company, valued at $292,781,661.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 419,178 shares of company stock worth $65,042,089 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,404,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,989,000 after buying an additional 80,514 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,637,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,613,000 after buying an additional 567,042 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,308,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,416,000 after buying an additional 242,682 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,018,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,117,000 after buying an additional 899,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,811,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,478,000 after buying an additional 191,472 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Guardant Health stock traded up $3.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.47. 9,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 21.29 and a quick ratio of 20.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.27. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.79 and a beta of 0.51.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

