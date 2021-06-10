Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Cronos Group posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cronos Group.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 610.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. CIBC cut Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cronos Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of CRON stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.64. 67,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,931,286. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.79. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $15.83.

In other news, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 714,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $7,197,623.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,165,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,222,275.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 604,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $6,255,653.85. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,771,980 shares of company stock valued at $18,275,703. Company insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cronos Group by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 518,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cronos Group (CRON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.