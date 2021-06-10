UBS Group AG Has $86.20 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 879,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,560 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.24% of Paychex worth $86,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Paychex by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 62,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 51,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Paychex by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $1,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

PAYX opened at $103.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.96 and a twelve month high of $104.23. The company has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $2,666,851.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,374,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

