Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Stake Reduced by Standard Family Office LLC

Standard Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,924 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for about 11.5% of Standard Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $48,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000.

NYSEARCA VXF traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $185.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,137. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $111.46 and a 12 month high of $189.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.35.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

