Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) PT Raised to $135.00 at KeyCorp

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $103.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OXM. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.25.

OXM stock opened at $98.10 on Thursday. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $37.89 and a 12 month high of $98.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.67.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,327. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 466.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

