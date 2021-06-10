E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,351,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,386,000 after purchasing an additional 686,581 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Cummins by 275.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 519,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,020,000 after purchasing an additional 381,280 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,469,000 after purchasing an additional 269,647 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,892,000 after purchasing an additional 260,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.70.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $254.76. 12,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,857. The firm has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.61 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $259.79.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 44.33%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

