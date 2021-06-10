Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 1,531 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,370 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. NetApp comprises approximately 1.7% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $8,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 196.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTAP traded up $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $83.55. The company had a trading volume of 38,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,807. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.96 and a fifty-two week high of $82.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.18%.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Longbow Research raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. William Blair raised NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.37.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

