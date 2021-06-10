Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 1,260 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,660 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

NYSE:LPX traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.50. The company had a trading volume of 45,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.41. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $76.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.56.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 63.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $548,080.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,320.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LPX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.