Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

KNRRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:KNRRY traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.38. The stock had a trading volume of 10,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,737. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.26. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $35.82.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

