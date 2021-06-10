Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 970 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,575,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 73.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,671,000 after buying an additional 536,680 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,865,000 after buying an additional 234,774 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $44,797,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 143.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,087,000 after acquiring an additional 107,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.53.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $3.67 on Thursday, hitting $363.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,291. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $360.47. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $324.52.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.18, for a total transaction of $157,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,640.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.01, for a total value of $50,769.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,902,769.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,412 shares of company stock worth $27,578,768 in the last 90 days. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.