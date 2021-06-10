Linscomb & Williams Inc. Purchases 3,947 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.27.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $58.29. 112,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,879,408. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.72. The firm has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $33.47 and a 1-year high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

