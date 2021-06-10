Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 757,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 155,217 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,742,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,825,000 after purchasing an additional 248,839 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 849,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at $817,982.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.14. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.65.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.