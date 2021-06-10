Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC reduced its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 890.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 274.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.27.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TFC opened at $58.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $33.47 and a 52-week high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.37%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

