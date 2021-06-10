Linscomb & Williams Inc. Increases Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $8,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 128,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of MetLife by 62,239.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 514.9% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,666,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

MET traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $64.41. 76,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,216,870. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.04, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.08.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

