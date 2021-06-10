Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.420-1.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.970-5.990 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded up $4.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $357.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,132. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $217.48 and a 52 week high of $403.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.96. The company has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.28 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $400.21.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total value of $491,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,190 shares in the company, valued at $19,405,441.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $790,600.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,360 shares of company stock worth $11,694,945. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.