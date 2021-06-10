RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,456,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,284,000 after acquiring an additional 10,930 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 134.8% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 11,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,734 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $258.07 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $180.44 and a 12 month high of $263.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.29.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

