4NEW (KWATT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3,996.00

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. 4NEW has a total market capitalization of $77,868.64 and $3,996.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 4NEW has traded 33.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 4NEW coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00064271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00023353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.33 or 0.00863437 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00047505 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,144.63 or 0.08529399 BTC.

4NEW Profile

4NEW (CRYPTO:KWATT) is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

Buying and Selling 4NEW

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

