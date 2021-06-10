SynLev Price Tops $0.0065 (SYN)

SynLev (CURRENCY:SYN) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last week, SynLev has traded 31.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SynLev coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SynLev has a market capitalization of $79,658.43 and approximately $98,839.00 worth of SynLev was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00064271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00023353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.33 or 0.00863437 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00047505 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,144.63 or 0.08529399 BTC.

SynLev Coin Profile

SynLev is a coin. SynLev’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,247,020 coins. SynLev’s official Twitter account is @SynLevdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SynLev is medium.com/@synlev . The official website for SynLev is www.synlev.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SynLev is a group of synthetic leveraged asset pairs built and tokenized on Ethereum, price fed data from Chainlink oracles. The goal of SynLev is to provide decentralized, trustless, and non-KYC gated leveraged assets that behave similarly to traditional leveraged ETF’s (e.g. 3X BULL ETH/USD token). Traditionally leverage is achieved through debt or fund re-balancing. SynLev assets do not require fund re-balancing or any form of debt. SynLev assets are deployed in pairs and are collateralized by both the ETH required to mint the tokens, the performance of the opposing asset, and liquidity providers. This system enables unique benefits. Foremost there is no need for an individual counterparty, the effective counterparty for a BEAR token is the entire equity of a BULL token and liquidity providers, greatly reducing counterparty risk. Token pairs are isolated, dramatic price movement cannot affect liquidity of the entire system. Assets do not rely on pooled shared collateral, there is no limit to the number of assets that can be minted. Assets always retain 100% liquidity. “

SynLev Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SynLev directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SynLev should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SynLev using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

