Meristem Family Wealth LLC Has $273,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $1,957,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,311,000 after purchasing an additional 43,998 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 37,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 33,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $943,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN stock traded up $4.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $244.14. 96,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,709,228. The firm has a market cap of $140.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.33.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.81.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

