PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRAH shares. Truist cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of PRAH traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,950. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PRA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $90.79 and a 1-year high of $175.95. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98 and a beta of 1.33.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total transaction of $341,544.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAH. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 15.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 1,078.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

