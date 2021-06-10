NXM Price Down 9.7% This Week (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. During the last week, NXM has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NXM coin can currently be purchased for $96.06 or 0.00260563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $616.29 million and $10,970.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00064271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00023353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $318.33 or 0.00863437 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00047505 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,144.63 or 0.08529399 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a coin. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,915,961 coins and its circulating supply is 6,415,326 coins. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io . The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

Buying and Selling NXM

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NXMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.