Meristem Family Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GGG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after buying an additional 121,285 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after buying an additional 55,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 386,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,971,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graco alerts:

GGG stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,775. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.48. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.48 and a twelve month high of $79.37.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.13 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,737 shares of company stock valued at $7,420,714. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GGG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.