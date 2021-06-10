Meristem Family Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 278.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $993,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $189.50. 3,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,933. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $114.19 and a 12-month high of $196.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.29.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

