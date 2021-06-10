Brokerages Set Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Price Target at $2.78

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.78.

RIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (up from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Transocean alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,007,614 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 125,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,406,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $100,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529,403 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,211,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 5.4% in the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 77,364 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RIG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,335,154. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Transocean has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $4.81.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.71 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Transocean will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.