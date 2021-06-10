Meristem Family Wealth LLC Makes New $376,000 Investment in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 197,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,445,000 after purchasing an additional 16,119 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,083,000 after acquiring an additional 166,159 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 57,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $563,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.29. The stock had a trading volume of 38,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,405. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $79.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.09.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

