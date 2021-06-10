Meristem Family Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Intuit makes up 0.8% of Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 15,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at $2,449,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 9.3% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 25,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.3% during the first quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 24,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 105.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 43,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,690,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Evercore ISI raised Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $3.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $471.85. 14,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.19 and a 52-week high of $470.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $419.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total value of $2,158,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,690.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,912 shares of company stock valued at $72,890,386 in the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

