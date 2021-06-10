Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Lowered by Sivik Global Healthcare LLC

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC decreased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 3.1% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

NYSE DHR traded up $4.02 on Thursday, hitting $244.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,643. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $164.51 and a 52-week high of $261.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

