Granby Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR)

Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition accounts for about 0.2% of Granby Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Granby Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OSTR. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $964,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,472,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSTR traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.68. The stock had a trading volume of 595 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,583. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.69. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $9.80.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

