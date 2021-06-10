EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Sells 38,697 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. decreased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 954,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,697 shares during the period. AMETEK comprises about 1.0% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $121,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 141,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,057,000 after purchasing an additional 16,072 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 397,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,826,000 after acquiring an additional 18,620 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 68,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 13.4% in the first quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,908 shares of company stock valued at $10,247,569. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AME opened at $136.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.53 and a 1 year high of $139.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

AME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.67.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

