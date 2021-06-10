Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Lifted by Sun Life Financial INC

Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.92.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.94. 141,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,569,466. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $211.97 billion, a PE ratio of -25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.20. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

