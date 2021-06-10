J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.4% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alphabet by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,270,000 after acquiring an additional 427,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $11.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,419.81. The stock had a trading volume of 44,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,082. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,301.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,351.65 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

