Zacks: Analysts Expect Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.78 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) to post sales of $15.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.66 billion and the highest is $15.90 billion. Raytheon Technologies reported sales of $14.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full-year sales of $65.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.08 billion to $65.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $71.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.10 billion to $71.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

RTX stock opened at $88.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Raytheon Technologies has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $89.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,393,932.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RTX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,089,275,000. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,750,000 after buying an additional 8,787,122 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,450,000 after buying an additional 5,180,099 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $164,570,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,601 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

