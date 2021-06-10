Oak Ridge Investments LLC Increases Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in KLA by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,045,079,000 after acquiring an additional 122,570 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in KLA by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,837 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,565,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $923,198,000 after purchasing an additional 47,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in KLA by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,933,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,708,000 after purchasing an additional 75,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth $414,484,000. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,906 shares in the company, valued at $17,925,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLAC traded up $3.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $318.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,380. The company has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $171.31 and a 1 year high of $359.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.93.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.00.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

