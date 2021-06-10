Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $5.99 Million Stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.09% of The AZEK worth $5,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 1,571.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of The AZEK during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The AZEK during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The AZEK alerts:

In other The AZEK news, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $1,012,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,332 shares of company stock worth $8,877,702 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZEK. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.47.

NYSE AZEK traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.62. 7,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion and a PE ratio of -63.03. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $51.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.79.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.