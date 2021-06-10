360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Purchased by Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd

Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. 360 DigiTech makes up 42.1% of Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $117,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. 56.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QFIN traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $38.84. 133,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,008,364. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.55. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $39.87.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 26.08%. Equities analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised 360 DigiTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

