Oak Ridge Investments LLC Decreases Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,399 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $7,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DSGX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 95,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on DSGX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.41.

Shares of DSGX stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.29. 4,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,856. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.66 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.87. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 1 year low of $48.37 and a 1 year high of $66.71.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.