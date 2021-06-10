Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $14.37 Million Stock Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the period. Inspire Medical Systems accounts for approximately 1.3% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $14,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of INSP stock traded up $1.48 on Thursday, reaching $168.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,348. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $252.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.43 and a quick ratio of 12.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -77.96 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.02.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The company had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

INSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.09.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.