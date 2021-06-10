Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €104.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been given a €104.00 ($122.35) target price by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.19% from the company’s previous close.

PUM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Puma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Puma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Puma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €94.59 ($111.28).

ETR:PUM traded down €0.50 ($0.59) on Thursday, hitting €92.70 ($109.06). 244,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion and a PE ratio of 91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of €90.40. Puma has a fifty-two week low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a fifty-two week high of €95.24 ($112.05).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

