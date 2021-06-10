E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes $53,000 Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 192 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in SBA Communications by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

SBAC traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $318.59. 8,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,547. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $328.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $293.46. The company has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 257.49 and a beta of 0.20.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.91.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,329,659.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

