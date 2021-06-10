Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Moderna by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Park Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $217.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.16. The company has a market cap of $87.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $227.71.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.88.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,499,273.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,411,868 shares in the company, valued at $870,282,843.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $670,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,420,581.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,148,635 shares of company stock worth $282,589,123. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

