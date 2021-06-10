Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,407 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 40.0% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist lowered their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.82.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $485.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $512.55. The company has a market cap of $215.41 billion, a PE ratio of 58.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.45 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

