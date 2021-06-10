Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 96.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 980 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 23,609 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist dropped their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.82.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $485.05. 48,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,501,334. The company has a 50 day moving average of $512.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.07 billion, a PE ratio of 58.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.45 and a 1 year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

