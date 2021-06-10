2,500 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Acquired by Enlightenment Research LLC

Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $4,404,000. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $1,285,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $2,464,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. 12.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.97.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 598,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,372,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 5,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total value of $750,371.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 979,253 shares of company stock worth $134,204,642 over the last three months. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $143.24. 151,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,886,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.45 billion and a PE ratio of -9.33. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.29.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.