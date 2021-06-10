Burleson & Company LLC Purchases 157 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Longbow Research increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

TXN stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $188.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,725,092. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

