Cred Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.25 Million (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded up 12% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. Cred has a total market cap of $4.25 million and approximately $257,604.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cred coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cred has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00064247 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00023500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.89 or 0.00866122 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00047623 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.27 or 0.08537275 BTC.

Cred Coin Profile

Cred (CRYPTO:LBA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,410,205 coins. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Buying and Selling Cred

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

